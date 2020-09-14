Win a premium night at the Disney+ Drive-In including a Volkswagen SUV, personal concierge and snackbar package

To say our current way of living isn’t normal would be an understatement. Due to COVID-19, we’re limited when it comes to the activities we can actually do. Something like going to the movies isn’t as simple as it used to be.

To help bring back some semblance of normal life, Disney+ will be hosting a series of Drive-In movie events across the country. If you’ve been missing the silver-screen, you’ll be able to experience the joys of being at the movies from the comfort of your own car – or maybe in one of Volkswagen’s brand new SUVs.

Thanks to the great folks at Volkswagen, you can win the ultimate VIP experience via the competition below.

The lucky winners of this competition will get to drive one of Volkswagen’s new SUVs, like the T-Roc and T-Cross, to the Disney+ Drive-In event, while also getting the a front row viewing position. If you’re unable to drive you won’t miss out on this truly unique experience either. It can be arranged to have someone drive you in on your behalf, so you can enjoy the comfort of Volkswagen’s SUVs. They’ll even drop you home when the movie finishes.

This money can’t buy experience also includes a comfort pack that has everything you’ll need for the movie experience, along with a premium food and beverage package. You’ll even have a personal concierge who will assist you throughout the night, helping to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the movie. You can also choose to watch from the front seats or put the back seats down and lay in the spacious boot.

To enter, just fill out the form below and tell us in 25 words or less below what your favourite Disney movie is and why.

The Disney+ Drive-In tour will begin in Brisbane at the Northshore Riverfront Event Space on Thursday the 17th of September, followed by Sydney on Thursday the 22nd of October at the outdoor car park of Parramatta’s Bankwest Stadium. It’ll be stopping by in Melbourne as well, with dates and venues to be announced soon.

Depending on how many people you have with you, tickets range from $40 to $55. However, if you’re one of the lucky winners you’ll be getting in for free. Not only that, but you’ll get the best seats in the house, too.

The lineup of flicks shown will feature beloved franchises like Star Wars and Marvel, along with movies from the catalogues of Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar and Twentieth Century Fox. The names of each night’s event should give you a good idea of the films on offer, like Marvel Mondays.

We wish the best of luck to all entrants.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.