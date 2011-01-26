Win A Free Trip To Fiji In 30 Seconds

CheapOair is playing cupid and giving away the ultimate romantic getaway to one lucky couple who submits the most creative video demonstrating how “Crazy in Love” they are.



All lovebirds are asked to submit a 30-second video that answers the question “What makes you and your significant other unique?” It could be a hobby or a special talent or anything that shows how the couple is exciting and distinctive.

The lucky couple will win free roundtrip tickets from Los Angeles to the exotic island of Fiji, courtesy of Air Pacific, and a 5-night stay at the 5-star Radisson Resort Fiji Denarau Island. And if they’re ready to tie the knot, Paradise Brides will even set them up with a wedding coordinator, licence certificate and everything they’ll need for their big day.

All you need to do is upload your comical and creative video to CheapOair’s Crazy in Love travel contest page. Once uploaded, the video is automatically entered into the contest and showcased on CheapOair’s YouTube Channel. The contest runs through February 11th and the winners will be announced on Valentine’s Day, on the CheapOair blog and Facebook page.

