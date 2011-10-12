Win A Free Ticket To Street Fight Summit 2011

Street Fight is giving away three free tickets to Business Insider readers for its Street Fight Summit 2011, where the future of the $45 billion hyperlocal media and technology market will be discussed.

Ever since traditional local media began ignoring the very real audiences online, new forms of hyperlocal media and technologies have moved in to fill the void — and capture a growing segment of the $150 billion local advertising market.

On October 25 and 26 in New York City, in the former home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Annex in SoHo, hundreds of companies such as Patch, Foursquare, Yipit, Main Street Connect, Zaarly, Topix, and more will come together to shape the future of hyperlocal, its audiences, advertisers, and revenue strategies.

Speakers include Warren Webster of Patch, Vinicius Vacanti of Yipit, Nate Richardson of Gilt City, Evan Cohen of Foursquare, Larry Kramer of Marketwatch, Jonty Kelt of Group Commerce, Chris Tolles of Topix, and more.

Street Fight is offering three free tickets to Business Insider’s local-aware and local-curious readers. Do you work in media, marketing, or tech? Are you an investor? An entrepreneur? A desk-jockey? All of the above qualify. Then email [email protected]. The first three recipients will receive a comp code. The next 10 will receive a discount for $200 off the ticket price of $599.

Topics covered at the conference include maximizing check-in marketing, alternative revenue strategies for publishers, the changing face of retail in a mobile-local world, leveraging scale or going it alone in hyperlocal media, how hyperlocal will play a part in the 2012 election, and more.

Miss the contest? Register now with a 20% discount using this code: SFS11-BI.

