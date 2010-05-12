Last Chance! Win A Free Ticket To Startup 2010

We’ve heard you loud and clear! Many of you are also working in startups, boot-strapped and cash-strapped. To help the cause, Business Insider is giving away 20 FREE tickets to Startup 2010.



HERE’S HOW TO WIN YOUR FREE TICKET:

1. Register for a Business Insider account and enter your email address.* (We need a way to contact you if you win.)

2. Log in to Business Insider and leave a comment on this page, telling us you want a free ticket. Hint — your name will appear in blue when you leave a comment if you have logged in correctly.

That’s it! At 5:00pm today, Business Insider will close comments on this post and use our handy number generator to pick 20 winners.

* Rest assured we will never sell or give away your information. One entry per person. Each winner will receive one ticket.



Startup 2010: The Mobile Revolution

Startup 2010’s sessions will explore the mobile revolution. With the arrival of the iPhone and the Android, will mobile finally fulfil its hype? Are we in an app economy? How will mobile be monetized?

