Hey Entrepreneurs: Win A Free Pass To Hear From Smart Founders And VCs At Startup 2012

Photo: Flickr / Montage Communications
Want to hear the best ways to raise money and launch a company from active VCs and the founders of Fab, General Assemb.ly, Lot18, Dwolla, and Lifebooker?Then come to Startup 2012, Business Insider’s fourth-annual entrepreneurship conference and business-plan competition, taking place May 3 in New York. BI is giving away 10 tickets over the next week.
Here’s how to score yours: email [email protected] and tell us why you need to be there. Hint: look at the speakers and agenda to help you make your case.
And if you don’t score a free pass, we’ll give you a discount.
Here are some other things you’ll get with your ticket:
- Hear from Y Combinator reject Josh Miller on how he rebounded and scored funding for his startup from Twitter’s founders.
- Meet the innovator who helped build Pinterest and was recently dubbed “Silicon Valley’s Most Interesting Teenager” by BI startup reporter.
- Learn smart tactics in developing for Facebook in the post-Timeline world from an engineering manager at the company who helped build it.
- Get the early scoop on how New York’s brand-new technology mega-campus will look from Dan Huttenlocher, the Cornell dean will lead the new campus. Cornell beat out Stanford in the competition to to team up with the NYC government — how will it benefit you?
- Who will win 75K in cash and prizes? Watch the finalists of the Startup business-plan competition — selected from hundreds of applicants — go head-to-head with VCs. Then help vote for a winner!
- Network like mad with 800 other innovation junkies.
But let’s say you just don’t feel like entering a competition and you’d rather spend some money. That’s probably a lot of people, right? You can buy a ticket here. There’s a discount for startups, too.
See you in May!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.