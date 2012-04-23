Hey Entrepreneurs: Win A Free Pass To Hear From Smart Founders And VCs At Startup 2012

Who Will Win 75K On May 3?

Photo: Flickr / Montage Communications

Want to hear the best ways to raise money and launch a company from active VCs and the founders of Fab, General Assemb.ly, Lot18, Dwolla, and Lifebooker?Then come to Startup 2012, Business Insider’s fourth-annual entrepreneurship conference and business-plan competition, taking place May 3 in New York. BI is giving away 10 tickets over the next week.



Here’s how to score yours: email [email protected] and tell us why you need to be there. Hint: look at the speakers and agenda to help you make your case.

And if you don’t score a free pass, we’ll give you a discount.

Here are some other things you’ll get with your ticket:

Hear from Y Combinator reject Josh Miller on how he rebounded and scored funding for his startup from Twitter’s founders.

Meet the innovator who helped build Pinterest and was recently dubbed “Silicon Valley’s Most Interesting Teenager” by BI startup reporter.

Learn smart tactics in developing for Facebook in the post-Timeline world from an engineering manager at the company who helped build it.

Get the early scoop on how New York’s brand-new technology mega-campus will look from Dan Huttenlocher, the Cornell dean will lead the new campus. Cornell beat out Stanford in the competition to to team up with the NYC government — how will it benefit you?

Who will win 75K in cash and prizes? Watch the finalists of the Startup business-plan competition — selected from hundreds of applicants — go head-to-head with VCs. Then help vote for a winner!

Network like mad with 800 other innovation junkies.

But let’s say you just don’t feel like entering a competition and you’d rather spend some money. That’s probably a lot of people, right? You can buy a ticket here. There’s a discount for startups, too.

See you in May!

