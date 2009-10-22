Win 12 Months Of Fully Furnished NYC Office Space!

Colleen Susini, Manhattan Area Director of The Regus Group, offers a few words of advice for small businesses to make smart decisions during this tough economy.



Today’s entrepreneurs and small businesses are fighting an uphill battle: budget cuts, tight credit markets, and expensive office space. Office space is often one of the most significant expenses for a business in New York. Locking yourself into a long-term lease may not be the best option. Business owners should consider shared workspaces like Regus to help them remain nimble in times of uncertainty. Shared or short-term offices also allow management to pay for space only as it is being used, rather than keep a full administrative staff or conference rooms that are hardly used. In addition, if executives need a prestigious address but don’t need a full-time office, they should consider a virtual office for a local presence or in another city. A trained receptionist can answer your phones, accept mail and packages, and help you create a perception of a larger and more prestigious operation.



So why pay rent? We have just kicked off our “Win an Office” sweepstakes, which will award a lucky small business or entrepreneur one year of office space at one of our 18 New York City locations. The winner will receive a fully-furnished office for 12 consecutive months. Entries to the sweepstakes will be accepted from October 19, 2009 to December 31, 2009 and a winner(s) will be announced on or before January 15, 2010.

To enter just go to http://www.regusnewyork.com. During the registration process you will have the opportunity to briefly tell how your business could benefit from a Regus office.

?” align=”left” size=”xlarge” nocrop=”true” clear=”true”]Find out more about Sponsor Posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.