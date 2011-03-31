The Star Of "Wimpy Kid" Only Made $25 From His $25 Million Movie

“Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” surprised box office analysts when it captured the number-one spot at last weekend’s box office.



The movie has made $25 million to date.

But its pint-sized star, 13-year-old Zachary Gordon (far right), told “Access Hollywood Live” his share of that windfall is a flat-fee $25.

That’s because, Gordon says solemnly, the rest of his salary and profits go straight into a college savings account.

He does want to splurge on some wheels, though — just not the ones you’d expect.

(Hint: this company should be trying to book the kid for an ad campaign right now. That $25 isn’t going to last forever.)

