Delusional Bear Stearns CEO Blames "The Media" For Firm's Collapse

Who is responsible for the collapse of Bear Stearns (BSC)?



According to Bear Stearns CEO Alan Schwartz, the media. Or shortsellers. Or rumours. Or hedge funds. Or an act of God. Or any number of other agents other than the person who is actually most responsible: Alan Schwartz.

