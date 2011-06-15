Groupon Cloners Raise $90 Million For Airbnb Clone

Wimdu, a European Airbnb clone, has raised $90 million in venture capital, TechCrunch reports.



That in itself is notable, especially since Airbnb itself is raising $100 million, but what makes it even more interesting is that Wimdu is founded by the Samwer brothers, the relentless German cloners of US startups.

They built CityDeal, the biggest Groupon clone which Groupon had to buy for around $200 million in stock.

Astoundingly the startup, which launched three months ago, says it already has 400 employees in 15 offices worldwide.

Airbnb seems pretty scared of the new entrant: they recently sent an email to their userbase warning them of Wimdu, saying it’s a scam. The amount of funding and employee numbers give an idea of why the Samwer brothers win: they’re ruthless and relentless.

