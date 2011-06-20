10 Reasons Why Wimbledon Is The Classiest Tournament In Sports

Most of the tickets to the tournament are allocated to a public lottery that people can enter. A large amount of people enter their name into this lottery, and only a lucky few are selected to buy tickets to whatever matches they want. Luckily, there is another way to see a match at the All England Club.

For every single day of the tournament, club organisers set aside five-hundred seats at each court for people waiting on queue at the All England Club. Wimbledon is the only grand slam tournament that offers walk-up seating on the day of a match.

On a first-come,first-served basis, the people that come to wait in line are given a card to indicate what place in the line they are in. However, for anyone to get a high numbered card, they have to show up on the day before the match they want to see. Yes, that means they stay overnight. A lot of avid tennis fans ignore the public lottery entirely since staying overnight at Wimbledon has become a big part of the tournament all in itself.