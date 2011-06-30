A London Bar Is Giving Out Free Wine Every Time Andy Murray Breaks Serve Today

Photo: Twitter.com/ForumPrez

CNBC’s Darren Rovell retweeted this photo (via @ForumPrez) of a special at a London bar for Andy Murray’s match against Feliciano Lopez today.No word on what bar this is.



But if you’re in London and a little light on cash, there isn’t a better way to spend an evening than to drink free wine and root for Feliciano to have a horrible serving game.

Murray broke Richard Gasquet three times his in his last match, and broke Ivan Ljubicic five times in the match before. So bring your drinking shoes, Londoners.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.