Wimbledon Live: Nadal, Murray, Djokovic Join Tsonga In Semis

Update 2:15

An anticlimatic afternoon session. But with the Jo-Willy upset this morning, we’re not complaining.

Nadal closed out Fish to win 6-3, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

He’ll face Murray in a juicy matchup on Friday.

The undercard will be Tsonga-Djokovic.

Update 2:00

Andy Murray is into the semis with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 breeze past Lopez.

On Court 1 Mardy Fish is down a break to Nadal.

Update 1:25

It’s alive! Mardy Fish breaks Nadal to win the third set 7-5. And the comeback is on (kinda).

Meanwhile Murray is on serve in the third.

Update 1:10

Andy Murray just pulled out the second set. He looks on his way to the semis.

Meanwhile, Mardy Fish is putting up a fight in the third against Nadal. But he’s still down two sets. It’s 4-4, on serve.

Update 12:30

Andy Murray won the first set 6-3 over Feliciano Lopez.

Meanwhile, America’s hopes are dimming as Rafa Nadal is up 5-3 in the second after winning the first set.

Update 11:55

Nadal broke Mardy Fish three times in the first set en route to a 6-3 first-set win.

Looks like that foot is doing just fine.

Update 11:25

It’s over. Tsonga comes all the way back to beat Federer 3-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Unbelievable stuff on Centre Court. Federer loses after after holding a two-set lead for the first time ever.

He’ll face Djokovic on Friday morning.

Update 11:10

Jo-Willy holding serve after that break. It’s 4-3 with the big Frenchman serving.

By the way, Federer is 178-0 when he has a two set lead.

Update 10:55

Djokovic is through to the semis. He had a horrible second set, but came back nicely. 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 for the Djoker.

But the big story is Jo-Willy Tsonga. He just broke Federer’s first service game in the fifth set. The GOAT is on the ropes.

Update 10:45

To the fifth set we go in Federer-Tsgona. Jo-Willy looked dead in the water after dropping the first two sets, but he’s not backing down here.

Meanwhile, Tomic has composed himself nicely and he’s still on serve, 5-5.

Update 10:30

Tomic has overcome an early break to make it 4-4.

Tsgona is really serving well, and is up 4-2 with Federer serving.

You gotta think one of these is going to make it to a fifth set.

Update 10:10

Tsgona battles back to win the third set 6-4. Federer still up two sets to one, but it’ll be tougher now.

Over on Court 1, Djokovic got a huge early break in the fourth set. Things looking bleak for Tomic.

Update 10:00

Djokovic was looking really shaky early in the third, but he seems to have righted the ship. He won the set 6-3 after being down 1-3.

He’s up two sets to one going into the fourth.

Meanwhile, Tsgona is serving to win the third set in his match with Federer.

Update 9:25

Tomic shows some resolve to take the second set 6-3.

Federer took a second-set tiebreak 7-3. He’s now one set away from the semis.

Things have really heated up in this match, highlighted by Tsonga hitting a diving volley only to have Federer coolly hit a winner back into an open court.

Update 9:05

Signs of life from the underdogs here in the second sets.

Tomic gets a break then holds serve to take a commanding 4-1 lead.

Tsonga and Federer on serve, 4-3.

Update 8:45:

Federer serves it out to take the first set, 6-3.

Djokovic one-ups him to win his first set 6-2.

Well, that was easy. Just a half hour into these matches and the underdogs are looking hopeless.

Update 8:30:

Federer and Djokovic both got early breaks. Not the start the underdogs wanted.

Fed’s up 4-1 with Tsonga serving. Djokovic is up 3-1 with Tomic serving.

Before:

Play has begun in London.

First up, we have Roger Federer taking on Jo-Willy Tsonga on Centre Court, and Novak Djokovic taking on Bernard Tomic on Court 1.

When the Federer/Tsonga match is over, Andy Murray takes on Feliciano Lopez.

And when Djokovic/Tomic is done, Rafael Nadal takes on true American patriot Mardy Fish.

Should be a fun morning and afternoon.

Here are a few storylines to keep an eye on:

Will Nadal’s foot hold up? Rafa’s uncle told ESPN that his nephew’s foot is “100 per cent fine.” But he had an MRI yesterday, and we don’t really know how it will affect him until he’s on the court.

Will the Big Four make it back-to-back semifinals? It’d make for an absolutely crazy Friday in London, with Federer-Djokovic and Murray-Nadal.

Will Andy Murray’s mum blow Feliciano Lopez a kiss (the Brits have it at 10-1)? True story.

One last thing, keep an eye on Tomic. We have four massive underdogs today. Three of them are known quantities. Tomic is not. And that makes him the best bet to pull an upset.

Check in for updates throughout the morning.

