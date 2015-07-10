Wimbledon champions will win $2.9 million as prize money skyrockets

The winners of the gentlemen’s and ladies’ singles tournaments at Wimbledon will take home a record $US2.9 million (£1.9 million).

This year’s prize money is up 6.8% from a year ago ($US2.7 million) and up a whopping 63.5% in just three years since 2012 ($US1.7 million).

