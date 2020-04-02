Wimbledon has been cancelled for the first time since World War II amid the coronavirus pandemic

Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in a Wimbledon match on July 12.

Wimbledon has been cancelled for 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first time since World War II in which the Grand Slam tournament has been cancelled.

The organisers of the event, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, had previously said they were weighing cancellation over postponement, given the grass conditions later in the summer.

Wimbledon is the latest tennis event to be affected by the spread of the novel coronavirus, with the Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments cancelled and the French Open delayed until September.

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club announced Wednesday that Wimbledon would be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisers said they had been working with UK government and public-health authorities since the outbreak of COVID-19. In a statement, the club said the travel and large groups of people needed to put on the tournament would make it unsafe. It had been scheduled to begin in late June.

“This is a decision that we have not taken lightly, and we have done so with the highest regard for public health and the well-being of all those who come together to make Wimbledon happen,” Ian Hewitt, the AELTC chairman, said in a statement.

Associated Press Novak Djokovic lifted the Wimbledon trophy in July. No one will be doing that in 2020.

“It has weighed heavily on our minds that the staging of The Championships has only been interrupted previously by World Wars but, following thorough and extensive consideration of all scenarios, we believe that it is a measure of this global crisis that it is ultimately the right decision to cancel this year’s Championships, and instead concentrate on how we can use the breadth of Wimbledon’s resources to help those in our local communities and beyond.”

Wimbledon organisers had previously said they were considering whether to cancel the tournament or postpone it.

Organisers said they had ruled out playing behind closed doors and had cast doubt on a postponement given the likely grass conditions later in the summer.

Wimbledon is the latest tennis event to be cancelled amid the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments were cancelled, while the French Open has been moved to September.

