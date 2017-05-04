Wimbledon announces 10% pay rise for 2017 champions

Shaun Botterill / Getty Images Andy Murray is tipped to win back-to-back Wimbledon titles.

Winners of the 2017 Wimbledon will be 10% richer than last year’s champions after the All England Club announced an increase in prize money.

The tennis tournament organisers have increased the prize pot from £2 million (£2.6 million) to £2.2 million (£2.8 million) this year for male and female competitors, with Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber favourites to walk away with the cash.

Here’s the full breakdown of Wimbledon prize money:

First round — £35,000

Second round — £57,000

Third round — £90,000

Fourth round — £147,000

Quarter-final — £275,000

Semi-final — £550,000

Runner-up — £1,1,00,000

Winner — £2,200,000

Total prize money allowance stands at £31.6 million, up 12.5% from last year’s £28.1 million. This is more than double the £14.6 million prize money on offer in 2011, according to the official Wimbledon website.

In that same time period, the allowance for the competition winner has also doubled from £1.1 million in 2011 to £2.2 million in 2017.

