Want A 4G iPhone? Try This

If you’re too impatient to wait for the iPhone 5 to maybe offer 4G speeds, a South Korean manufacturer has the answer.Korean Telecom has made a “sleeve” called the Egg for the iPhone 4. It acts as a backup battery and a WiMAX receiver that will let you connect to 4G networks.



The Egg also appears to add a lot of extra bulk to the iPhone, but for some that may be worth it for the extra speed boost.

For now, you can only get the Egg from South Korea, but hopefully someone finds a way to bring the device to the U.S.

