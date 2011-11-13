PHOTOS: Wilson Ramos Reunited With His Family After Rescue

Cork Gaines
Wilson Ramos

Photo: AP Images

Wilson Ramos was rescued late last night two days after being kidnapped by armed men two days earlier.Venezuelan police commandos stormed the location where Ramos was being held in what is being described as a “flurry of gunfire.” Five kidnappers were arrested.

 

Ramos spoke about the ordeal:

“I don’t know who those people were. I know they’re Colombians by their accent…Three guys grabbed me there in front of my house, they took me to another SUV and from there they took me into the mountains…They simply told me to cooperate, that they were going to ask for a ton of cash for me…They put me in a room with a bed. I was lying there…It was hard for me to think about, if I was going to get out alive first of all … about how my family, my mother were.”

Shortly after being rescued, Ramos was reunited with his family.

Commandos prepare to go on search mission for Ramos

Meanwhile, players and coaches in Venezuelan winter league wore green ribbons to support Ramos

And outside the stadium, fans held a candlelight vigil

The parents of Wilson Ramos express relief and joy

Wilson Ramos was led through police headquarters after the rescue

Ramos is greeted by an unidentified friend

Ramos then met with the media

Ramos shakes the hand of a young fan outside police headquarters

Ramos embraces a relative in an emotional moment

