The Wilpon family has settled with the trustee looking to recover Mets profits from Bernie Madoff’s ponzi scheme for $162 million.



Irving Picard, the trustee looking to recover the profits for the victims of the scheme, was suing for $300 million.

The trial was set to begin with jury selection morning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.