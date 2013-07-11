12-Year-Old Willow Smith Causing Controversy With Her Mature Music Video 'Summer Fling'

In her latest music video for the single “Summer Fling,” Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s 12-year-old daughter Willow Smith holds hands with an older boy, frolicks around in a crop top and sings “It’s just a couple months but we do it anyway.”



Oh yeah, and she has a weird, fake British accent for no apparent reason.

The mature video has caused some backlash online. Here’s what some are saying on Twitter:

Willow Smith is 12, has a tongue ring, half her head shaved, and is bisexual. She needs to go live with her Aunty and Uncle in Bel Air. — Funny Tweets ™ ‏ (@autocorrects) July 9, 2013

Willow Smith, you’re 11 years old. Nobody needs advice about “being themselves” from you. Call us back when you get your period. — Grandad Freeman (@GrandadJFreeman) June 29, 2013

Willow Smith is 12 with a tongue ring? If my 12 year old daughter got a tongue ring, I would pull her whole tongue out like Mortal Kombat. — Justin Duncan (@TheJustinDuncan) June 24, 2013

you are 11. RT: “@OfficialWillow I break rules and live life on the edge #yolo“ — Elijah Daniel (@aguywithnolife) June 19, 2013

Comments on the music video’s YouTube page haven’t been kind, either.

Bersy Asres writes: “Wtf is this?!? She’s only like 10 and prancing around with 20 year olds singing about summer flings; does she even know what a summer fling is?! and the fake accent is just offensive. Please Willow, for your own sake, stop trying to grow up too fast! Enjoy your childhood before its over, and go play with your dolls not have a fake romance with guys double your age, its disgusting!” Commenter ottawadigs seconds the sentiment, “there are no age limits in Hollywood apparently, next thing you know they’ll have foetus with lipstick singing about flings and heartbreak.”

Watch the video below and judge for yourselves:

