Willow Smith says a cyberstalker broke into her home while she was on a vacation: ‘Thank God I wasn’t there’

Willow Smith on an episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ released in October 2021. Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch

Willow Smith said that a cyberstalker broke into her home in December while she was on a vacation.

Smith said that the intruder cyberstalked her “for a couple of years” and learned her patterns.

The singer said that she testified in court and was granted a temporary restraining order.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Willow Smith recounted the unsettling experience of a cyberstalker breaking into her house while she was on vacation.

“I’m used to people saying things online,” Smith, 20, said on the latest episode of “Red Table Talk” released on Wednesday on Facebook Watch. “I’m used to having thousands and thousands of people with not very good things to say. I’ve been cyberbullied for my whole life. Cyberstalking is a little bit more insidious and scary.”

Smith discussed the increasing dangers of cyberstalking with “RTT” cohosts Jada Pinkett Smith (her mom) and Adrienne Banfield Norris (her grandmother).

The “Transparent Soul” singer said that having an internet presence led to a persistent man tracking down her home a few months ago.

“They’re watching all of your social media accounts to see what your movements are,” Smith said. “And this guy was doing that to me and he was doing that to me for a couple of years, actually, and he basically got my patterns. During December when we were gone for family vacation, he actually came to my house and broke in while we were away.”

She added: “Crazy times. Crazy stuff.”

Willow Smith on an episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ released in October 2021. Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch

Pinkett Smith said that the incident was “scary” and they “found a little camp behind the house.”

“Thank God I wasn’t there,” Smith said in, recalling the footage of the intruder on her security cameras. “That was a physical trespassing situation.”

Smith also called the man a “pedophile” and said that she had to go to court to testify.

“They only gave me a certain amount of time for a restraining order,” she said. “I wanted to extend it, but for some reason, they said that I couldn’t and I would have to testify again. I would have to come back to court again.”

“The good thing is that he is in custody,” Pinkett Smith said.

The “Girls Trip” star also said that the family took extreme measures to ensure that the home was safe for her daughter to return to.

“We got you loaded and protected once they got all the evidence that they needed inside,” she said. “We had to take all the stuff out the refrigerator because we were afraid maybe he put something in the drinks or in her food to knock her out. We had to go through everything, toothpaste, everything. Everything in the house had to go.”

She added: “We went in the vents because we didn’t know if he put cameras up. We had to really strip the whole house down.”

The actress said that, from a mother’s point of view, she found the police to be helpful because they caught the intruder. However, Pinkett Smith said that she hoped the “laws can be strengthened in regards to cyberstalking.”

“Technology is advancing very very fast, faster than law enforcement can keep up,” Smith said.

Watch the full “Red Table Talk” episode in the video below.