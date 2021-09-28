Willow Smith says she considered getting ‘the tiniest’ Brazilian butt lift – but went to the gym instead

Willow Smith on an episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ released in September 2021 Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch

Willow Smith said she “considered getting the tiniest” Brazilian butt lift, but decided against it.

In a clip from an upcoming episode of “Red Table Talk,” the star said she went to the gym instead.

Willow Smith said that she contemplated getting a Brazilian butt lift, but decided to exercise instead.

In a recently released clip ahead of Wednesday’s new episode of “Red Table Talk” on Facebook Watch, Smith, 20, sat down with cohosts Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris to discuss the dangers of the Brazilian butt lift (BBL). The controversial surgery involves removing fat from part(s) of the body and injecting it into the butt to increase its size.

As demand for the potentially fatal procedure continues to grow, the “RTT” hosts agreed it was important to discuss BBL surgery and its risks.

“I’m glad we’re talking about this today, the BBLs, because I was considering getting one,” Pinkett Smith said in the clip.

Smith agreed, saying: “Me too. Let’s be real. I considered getting the tiniest little bit. But then I just got in the gym and got it anyway.”

In response, Pinkett Smith recalled the advice she gave her daughter.

“That’s right,” the actress said. “I told her. I said, ‘You want a butt? One thing your mother know how to do is build a butt.’ And you built it to the point that people thought you got surgery.”

BBLs are the deadliest type of plastic surgery

According to a July 2017 report by the Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation in Aesthetic Surgery Journal, 2 out of every 6,000 BBLs result in death.

The BBL is a potentially fatal procedure because it requires injecting a person’s excess fat into their butt near a vital heart artery. If injected into the wrong area of the butt, the fat can enter that artery, block it, and stop blood flow, sometimes causing death.

As demand for Brazilian butt lifts, or BBLs, has increased, so have the number of doctors offering the procedure. But quality control has become a problem, which increases risks, various plastic surgeons told New York Times reporter Abby Ellin.

The trend has given rise to “chop shops,” unvetted clinics where inexperienced or unvetted doctors offer cheap BBLs, plastic surgeons told the Times.

These clinics – in places like the US’ Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, along with countries in South America, and Turkey – are often run by doctors whose credentials aren’t clear from a Google search, the Times reported.

“As far as I’m concerned, at this moment in time it is not a procedure that is routinely and uniformly done safely,” Dr. Arthur W. Perry, a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York and New Jersey, told the Times Watch the “RTT” clip below.