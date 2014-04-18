This Company Uses A Robot To Bring Its Employees Beer From The Fridge

Menlo Park-based robotics company Willow Garage designed and built PR2, a popular robotics platform used in research facilities and universities around the world.

PR2 (that’s “Personal Robot 2”) is a rather capable robot, outfitted with precision manipulator arms and a variety of sensors that make it suited for a number of basic of tasks, such as folding towels or opening doors.

So what does the Willow Garage team do with its creation during the course of the workday?

Teach it to fetch beer from the company fridge, of course! Using a web-based backend, employees can make their beer requests and send the robot off to gather their brews. Check out the company’s video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

