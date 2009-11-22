Willkie and Simpson Announce Bonuses: Happy To Toe The Line

It looks like New York firms are happy following Cravath’s lead.



Both Willkie Farr and Simpson Thatcher announced bonuses yesterday, and they both went with the numbers Cravath released a few weeks ago.

The Class of 2008 will bring home $7,500, ’07 gets $10,000 with a $5,000 increase each class year, topping out at $30,000 for ’02s and senior.

Above The Law has the Willkie info and Simpson memo.

It’s kind of an anticlimactic bonus season, but we imagine most are just happy to have a little money in their pocket.

