This Midwest Boomtown May Have Just Recorded The Lowest Unemployment Rate In American History

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

Professor Mark Perry of the Carpe Diem blog points us to data just released by the state of North Dakota. According to their records, the city of Williston and surrounding Williams County notched a 0.8% unemployment rate for January.Perry notes that this is the lowest rate ever for North Dakota, and “possibly for the entire United States.”



Williston sits on top of the monster oil deposits known as the Bakken shale.

Business Insider‘s Robert Johnson recently visited Williston.

