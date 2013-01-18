Strippers Can Earn $350,000 A Year In This Oil Boomtown Club [PHOTOS]

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

Early last year in Williston there had been too much attention focused on the local gentlemen’s clubs for any strippers to talk with me about what they earned, but apparently that’s changed.John Eligon from The New York Times just visited the North Dakota boomtown and one visiting dancer says she often earns more than $1,000 a night. That may be a conservative estimate as word last year was dancers were making two to three times that amount, but club owners were concerned with IRS attention and prohibited employees from speaking to the press.



With nearly two men for every woman, tension and opportunity often run high. Eligon tells the story of a local 22-year-old woman bar patron offered $7,000 for a few hours of nude cocktail service. The five guys making the offer just wanted to spice up their mixed martial arts viewing, anything to cut the monotony, lack of women, and long hours in the fields.

Back in New York last year Williston resident Kelsey Nehring contacted me offering insight into what working at one of the strip clubs, and her life, was like. She sent most of the following pictures.

