This Is What Life Is Really Like In The North Dakota Oil Boomtown Of Williston

10 years ago Williston, North Dakota was a quiet agricultural town with a population around 12,000.Now, oil prices and drilling advancements have turned Williston into one of America’s biggest oil boomtown, pushing its population to over 30,000. The wait at the town’s Wal-Mart can push two hours, and the infrastructure is deeply strained.



I visited Williston in March. Interest in the small city is only continuing to grow as America’s energy boom rolls on and concerns about a new drilling technique known as “fracking” increase.

These days, America’s new boomtown is more in the news than ever, so we thought we’d re-visit what life is like there.

