This Is What Life Is Really Like In The North Dakota Oil Boomtown Of Williston

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider
10 years ago Williston, North Dakota was a quiet agricultural town with a population around 12,000.Now, oil prices and drilling advancements have turned Williston into one of America’s biggest oil boomtown, pushing its population to over 30,000. The wait at the town’s Wal-Mart can push two hours, and the infrastructure is deeply strained.
I visited Williston in March. Interest in the small city is only continuing to grow as America’s energy boom rolls on and concerns about a new drilling technique known as “fracking” increase.
These days, America’s new boomtown is more in the news than ever, so we thought we’d re-visit what life is like there.
Williston, North Dakota is in the Northwestern portion of the state, not far from Montana and Canada
The town happens to sit in the centre of the large Bakken oil formation — 640 square miles of oil, holding up to 34 billion barrels
Despite seeing a boom in the 1950s and a second one in the late '70s, Williston hasn't changed much over the years
But with this third boom, the town is filled with all facets of the oil industry. This truck is filled with potassium carbonate for fracking.
There is some new housing finally going up. This model home is went on the market for more than originally thought as prices from labour to materials are skyrocketing.
Land like this went for $500 an acre not long ago. The people who own this 153 acres recently turned down $200K an acre.
These apartments are almost completely leased before they're complete. If you can manage to get one, expect to pay $2,000 a month for a small one bedroom and $3,400 for a three bedroom.
For a while, Wal-Mart was allowing campers to park in its lot and workers to sleep there, but the superstore asked everyone to move last month
The trailers had numbered signs like this in the window, forming their own numbered neighbourhood. This trailer is now wedged across the street behind some stores.
Despite a warm winter, it's cold here, and most people have some sort of heater in their car. They all know it's dangerous, and that one wrong move can turn your car into a blazing inferno.
Some men try and bring their families, but it can be tough. Schools are crowded and conditions are harsh.
There is also a shortage of workers. This restaurant closed down last year when it failed to find sufficient staff. It converted to a buffet.
The wages are good. With no experience it is common for workers to start at over $100,000. The hours are long and the work can be rough, but many come here from across the US to save their homes.
The hours are so long, that men sleep, and they work. Spouses look for ways to make money by providing the most basic of services to the overworked crews. Like cooking.
The work can also be dangerous. Gases like hydrogen sulfide can be found along with the oil. This yellow flag at the drill site announces that poisonous gas may be present.
Once the derrick is removed and the well drilled, the site will look like this. Even after all the wells are drilled they will need to be maintained and updated.
Wells are going down so fast there is little security, and the oil is coming up faster than it can be delivered. Oil groups are limited to two pipelines, and the oil is backing up so fast, drilling has slowed.
This waitress at a local truck stop said it's not uncommon, for some, to make $750 a day waiting tables
