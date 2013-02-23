HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy An Insurance Honcho's Stunning Fifth Avenue Apartment For $32 Million

Photo: Douglas Elliman

Joe Plumeri, the former CEO of insurance brokerage firm Willis Group Holdings, is unloading his full-floor apartment at The Stanhope for $32 million, according to Curbed NY.From the listing photos, the Fifth Avenue pad is absolutely gorgeous and impeccably decorated. It has six bedrooms, a bright living room, and is filled with modern art.



But buyer beware: The apartment was the subject of a lawsuit last year, in which Plumeri claimed he discovered “numerous latent defects” while embarking on a gut renovation, according to Curbed.

Looks like the renovation is now complete, but Plumeri isn’t sticking around to enjoy the finished product.

