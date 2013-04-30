Here Are Willie Nelson's Mug Shots From 1974 And 2010

“Outlaw country” singer Willie Nelson has a bit of an outlaw past, with four drug arrests spread out over the last 40 years.



The Texas-born crooner, who turns 80 today, first landed himself in jail for marijuana possession in Dallas in 1974.

His most recent weed possession bust was in 2010. When Border Patrol agents stopped his tour bus in Sierra, Texas, they discovered six ounces of pot, according to ABC News.

His 1974 mugshot:

Wikimedia CommonsHis 2010 mugshot:

