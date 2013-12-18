The Gentrification Of Williamsburg, Brooklyn In 3 Maps

Williamsburg, Brooklyn is pretty much synonymous with “gentrification,” and these U.S. Census maps showing median household income from the past two decades show you why.

Median household income in the Williamsburg Census tracts has shifted drastically over the past two decades, with much of the change happening between 2000 and 2012.

The most gentrified areas — the waterfront in north Williamsburg around Kent Avenue and the area surrounding the Bedford Avenue L train stop — are now seeing median household incomes reach about $US80,000 and up.

The maps below show how much Williamsburg has changed since 1990. Darker colour corresponds with higher income.

The map below shows Williamsburg in 1990. Median incomes ranged from $US25,000 to $US55,000 in 2012 dollars.

By 2000, median incomes near the waterfront and around the Bedford L stop had reached $US47,000 to $US70,000.

And most recently, in 2012, incomes have reached $US87,000 on the waterfront and $US53,000 to $US80,000 in other parts of north Williamsburg.

And here’s the key:

