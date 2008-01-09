Williams: To Hell With Wall Street

SAI Contributor Hank Williams is a New York-based entrepreneur who recently launched a new blog: Why Does Everything Suck? Exploring the tech marketplace from 10,000 feet.

Today on Silicon Alley Insider, Jonathan Kennedy complains that the current crop of candidates are anti Wall Street, and anti big business.

My question is this. I thought this site was about “Silicon Alley,” or at least the technology business. In what way are my interests at all tied to that crowd?

As a technology entrepreneur, I care deeply about the state of the economy, and I am not at all protectionist. But that doesn’t mean I think that Wall Street or big business deserves a White House that is “pro” their interests since I do not see me (or us as a technology industry) as having interests that are particularly aligned.

In fact, the most recent excesses on Wall Street have *horribly damaged* the economy. Like Paul Krugman, I actually *blame* the current mortgage crisis — and therefore, the state of our economy — on Wall Street. Everyone in the food chain got caught with their hand in the cookie jar and now we are all paying. It feels to me like a little regulation, or at least transparency, would have been a very good thing.

To hell with Wall Street and big business.

