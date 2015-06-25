WILL.I.AM ON THE APPLE WATCH: 'That s--- is weird'

Rapper will.i.am isn’t a fan of the Apple Watch, even though Apple invited him to its launch.

Page Six reports that will.i.am was asked about his feelings on the Apple Watch during a talk at the Cannes Lions advertising festival in France.

will.i.am said that he was at the gym when he saw someone wearing an Apple Watch with an iPhone 6 strapped to their arm. “I went to work out and I was like, that s- -t is weird,” he said.

It makes sense for will.i.am to publicly criticise the Apple Watch — he’s trying to launch his own smartwatch, the i.am+ PULS.

The PULS has had a disastrous launch, though. The Verge called it “the worst product I’ve touched all year,” and Gizmodo said that it was “so bad I’m actually kind of impressed.”

Even worse, there’s little evidence that anyone has actually bought a PULS. UK network O2 told Business Insider that it had pulled out of the device’s launch, and confirmed that no units had been sold in Britain. AT&T, the US network for the PULS, told us that the “trial program” for the PULS had ended, and it’s no longer on sale.

will.i.am’s comment won’t go down at Apple, which has repeatedly invited the musician to its events even though he’s launching competing products. will.i.am holds a founder stake in Beats, which Apple acquired in 2014. It even invited him to the launch of the Apple Watch in September 2014:

