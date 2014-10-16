Here's will.i.am's New Smartwatch 'PULS'

Salesforce Will.I.Am reveals his new smartwatch called PULS

Black Eyed Peas’ will.i.am just unveiled a new smartwatch, called PULS, at Dreamforce 2014, Salesforce.com’s annual conference.

Will.i.am has worn PULS in public for some time now, but it’s the first time he officially launched it. It has a curved screen and 16GB of memory, as well as a SIM card and a radio embedded in it.

But what makes PULS different is that it’s an untethered, standalone connected device. You can make phone calls, send emails and text messages, or stream music, without having a phone nearby.

“This is not a watch, by any means,” will.i.am said. “Watches don’t have SIM cards. This is a new type of communication.”

Will.i.am said it took his team at i.am+, his own fashion/tech company backed by Salesforce.com, over two and half years to come up with PULS. It was in fact Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff who gave will.i.am the inspiration to pursue PULS as a real consumer product, instead of just a side project.

PULS will be available through AT&T in the US and O2 in the UK.

Story developing…

