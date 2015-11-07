Why Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are the ultimate power couple

Tennis star Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian are reportedly dating.

Williams recently called Ohanian the “Quailman sidekick” to her “Super Serena” after he helped her chase down a thief who stole her phone while they were out to dinner. Williams explained the story on Facebook, and added: “It was only two of us sitting at a four person table chatting like we have not seen each other in years.”

It’s no surprise the two have a lot to talk about, since they seem to have a lot in common.

For example, they’re both in their early 30s (Williams is 34 and Ohanian is 32), and are already incredibly accomplished. Williams is ranked No. 1 in women’s singles tennis, and Ohanion is the co-founder and executive chairman of Reddit, helped launch the travel search site Hipmunk, and is a partner at Y Combinator.

Also, they’re both super tall. Williams is 5’9 and Ohanion is a whopping 6’5.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

