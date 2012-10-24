Brooklyn Family Man Busted For Allegedly Running A Wall Street Brothel

William Thomas

No one in his low-key Brooklyn neighbourhood would have guessed this father of four was allegedly a pimp responsible for running four brothels in Manhattan.Fort Greene resident William Thomas is accused of not only operating brothels in the Financial District and Midtown East, but also running raunchy sex websites featuring pictures of naked, busty Asian women, the New York Post reported Tuesday.



Thomas, 42, worked in IT for Compuware in New Jersey before divorcing his first wife and moving to New York to date a string of Asian women, the New York Post reported, citing unnamed sources.

He has been operating the prostitution ring since at least September 2011, according to the Post, which cited a criminal complaint. The illicit business catered to “white collar Johns,” DNA Info reported.

neighbours and family alike were shocked at Thomas’ arrest but his son wasted no time throwing his dad under the bus.

“Awesome dad! way to make the thomas family proud.,” Thomas’ 11th-grade son Noah Thomas tweeted. “My dad is the upcoming story on nbc news if anyone wants to watch . . .Pretty surreal to hear your dad’s name on the news in connection to a massive prostitution ring bust. had to happen eventually i guess.”

Police busted Thomas’ business after an undercover cop posed as a John and was allegedly directed to one of the ring’s four brothels, according to the Post.

