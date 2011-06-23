The Millionaire Macy's Heir Was Arrested For Beating His Wife With A Lobster Trap

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Macy’s heir William Straus was arraigned Monday on charges that he beat his ex-lover with a lobster trap.Bette Marchek claims that he used the device during a violent encounter in 2006. She also says he held her captive at his 100-acre Pound Ridge estate, beating her regularly and making her beg for food.



The millionaire appeared in court with a ragged beard and an unexpected off-the-rack suit.

