The US Navy's Real-Life Captain Kirk Got An Awesome Letter From William Shatner

The captain and crew of the futuristic USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000) received an awesome letter from actor William Shatner prior to the ship’s christening on Saturday.

The ship, which will be the most technologically-advanced destroyer in the Navy when it becomes operational, is commanded by a real-life Capt. James Kirk. And while he’s obviously of no relation to the Capt. Kirk played by William Shatner in “Star Trek,” many have had fun with that coincidence.

That included Shatner himself, as a photo tweeted by Barbara Zumwalt yesterday showed the framed photo and letter he sent to the sailors who will soon be onboard, which is currently on display at Bath Iron Works in Maine.

“Unfortunately I can’t be with you when your vessel is commissioned and obviously your captain, Captain Kirk, is dear to my heart,” Shatner wrote. “So forgive me for not attending, my schedule won’t allow me, but know that you are in our thoughts — Mr. & Mrs. Shatner — and that we bless you and hope that you have a safe journey wherever your ship takes you.”

Here it is:

