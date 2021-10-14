William Shatner made a light dig at Jeff Bezos’ playfulness on the Blue Origin flight in July: ‘I don’t want to throw Skittles – I want to look out the window’

Actor William Shatner (left) and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos. AP Photo/Steven Senne/Tony Gutierrez/AP

William Shatner took a light jab at Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos in a Today Show interview on Thursday.

The “Star Trek” actor said, “I don’t want to throw Skittles – I want to look out the window.”

Bezos had thrown Skittles with Dutch teenager Oliver Daemen on his Blue Origin flight in July.

When William Shatner went up into space on Wednesday, he spent a lot of time glued to the window, gazing down at Earth.

Now, the 90-year-old “Star Trek” actor has made a light jab at someone who didn’t quite do the same.

Blue Origin’s first human spaceflight took place in July, launching into space CEO Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk, and Dutch teenager Oliver Daemen.

During their brief stint in zero gravity during the flight, Bezos threw Skittles with Daemen, with each trying to throw the candies into the other’s mouth.

Shatner referenced their game in an interview on The Today Show on Thursday, speaking about his own experience with weightlessness on the New Shepard rocket.

“You’re floating,” he said. “I don’t want to turn somersaults, I don’t want to throw Skittles – I want to look out the window.”

In a video showing the four passengers of Wednesday’s flight during their 11-minute trip, Shatner can be seen staring down at Earth, saying, “No description can equal this.”

With the conclusion of the 11-minute trip, Shatner became the oldest person to ever reach space. After landing back on Earth, he thanked Bezos for the flight.

“What you have given me is the most profound experience,” Shatner told Bezos. “I am so filled with emotion about what just happened. It’s extraordinary.”