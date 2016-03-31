William Shatner is being sued for $170 million by a man claiming to be his son

William Shatner is being sued for $170 million by a 59-year-old man claiming to be his son.

According to court documents published by Page Six, Peter Sloan, a Tampa radio host, says his birth mother, the late Canadian actress Kathy McNeil, had a brief fling with Shatner while they were working together in Toronto.

Sloan was put up for adoption five days after he was born.

The lawsuit claims that Sloan met Shatner on the set of “T.J. Hooker” in 1984, and at the time, Shatner allegedly admitted to being Sloan’s father.

The lawsuit further claims that Sloan tried to contact Shatner by phone after returning to his home in New Jersey, but Shatner hung up. Sloan claims he was contacted by someone on behalf of Shatner days later who said that Shatner was “totally denying paternity at this point” and would not take a DNA test.

Sloan began using the name Peter Shatner in 2009 “for the purpose of creating a nom de plume to author his book.” He began a radio show under the same name in 2011.

He received a letter in 2011 from Shatner’s lawyer, which said, “There have been many people over the years who have claimed to be his children or other relatives. He is an incredibly busy, 80-year-old man, and is not interested in spending time discussing this issue with you.”

Both Sloan’s Twitter and IMDBpro pages were shut down in 2015, according to the lawsuit.

He seeks $30 million in compensatory damages, $90 million in punitive damages, and $50 million in pain and suffering. He is also demanding a jury trial.

Shatner has denied the allegations.

Shatner’s representative was not immediately available for comment to Business Insider.

