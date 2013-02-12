William Shatner Calls Out Reddit For Ignoring 'Horrifically Racist' And 'Sexist' Posts

William Shatner

Photo: Flickr/Gage Skidmore

Reddit is no stranger to criticism for its sometimes risque and offensive content. But now, William Shatner, who is best known as Star Trek’s Captain Kirk, has raised some concerns about Reddit’s practices.



“I am apalled [sic] by some of the immature, horrifically racist, sexist, homophobic, ethnic… etc.. posts that are just ignored here,” Shatner recently wrote on Reddit. “Why are these accounts still active? While Reddit has done well in getting interest from the mainstream I just wonder if by allowing these children to run rampant and post whatever they feel will cause the most collateral damage if Reddit is biting off it’s own nose in taking that step to become a mainstream community.”

Shatner admittedly writes that he’s still new to the site, but that this is what he’s noticed in his short time on it. To confirm that this is indeed Shatner on Reddit, we dug through Shatner’s official Twitter stream for more clues.

On January 31, Shatner tweeted that he activated his Reddit account. On February 1, Shatner tweeted about already receiving a down vote. And on February 6, Shatner specifically tweeted about how he’s horrified by the amount of “racist and cruel gender, sexuality & religious posts made” on Reddit.

To follow up, Shatner recently wrote on Reddit that the entire site seems to be the first mainstream site that “appears to allow racist and other hate mongers to group, congregate, incite and spread their hatred.”

Reddit has very limited official rules, like no spam, no personal information, and no suggestive or sexual content featuring minors. The site also has Reddiquite, which is an informal, broader set of values redditors should exhibit. But it’s up to the Reddit community to enforce such values.

“All I am asking is why there are rules if they are not enforced,” Shatner writes. “If censoring or disabling accounts is not an outcome of breaking the rules, then what exactly is?”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.