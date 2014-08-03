William Shatner Tweets At NASA, Gets Awesome Response

For whatever reason, actor William Shatner, most famous for his role as Capt. Kirk on “Star Trek” was up for some conversation with NASA on Saturday, and the space agency actually responded.

Awesomely I might add.

Whoever is running social media over there at NASA needs a raise. In case you are wondering who Swanson is, he is Steve Swanson, an astronaut from Colorado who took over command of the International Space Station in May, according to The Denver Channel.

As for Shatner’s response, it was: “Very good news!”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.