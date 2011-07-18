William Shatner Gets Booted Off Google+

Photo: AT&T

William Shatner just tweeted that his Google+ account was closed down for “violating standards.” He adds: “Saying hello to everyone apparently is against the rules maybe I should say goodbye?”



Google+ doesn’t allow businesses to set up pages on the site yet, because it wants to wait until it can roll out a specific business page interface, like Facebook’s Pages.

In the meantime, that leaves a sort of grey area for celebrities like Shatner, who are both individuals and brands that clearly operate like businesses in social media.

Apparently Google has decided that the latter are off limits for now, as well.

