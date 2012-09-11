William Shatner's Former Employees Sue For Wrongful Termination

William Shatner and his wife are accused of wrongful termination and harassing former employees of 20 years.

Photo: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn

Actor William Shatner is finding himself in legal trouble.A former employee is suing the “Boston Legal” and “Star Trek” actor for wrongful termination and harassment.



Oscar Alfaro, a handyman for Shatner and his wife Elizabeth, claims he was wrongfully terminated after refusing to sign a release for an on-the-job injury.

Both Alfaro and his wife, Delmy, worked for the Shatners for the past two decades.

According to the couple’s lawyer, Alfaro slipped on a wet driveway, and received partial payment from the actor for his medical bills.

Alfaro says he was fired soon afterward for refusing to sign a release for all claims.

Since the injury, the couple claim they have experienced nothing but discrimination and harassment from Shatner and his wife.

The couple are seeking unspecified general, special and exemplary damages from the Shatners and 50 unnamed defendants.

