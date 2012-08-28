Will.I.Am Will Debut This New Song From Mars

Earlier this month, we told you that Black Eyed Pea’s member will.i.am was teaming up with NASA to debut a new song from his album #willpower via the Curiosity rover on Mars.



Well Earthlings, the day has finally come.

Tomorrow, at 1 p.m. ET, the premiere of “Reach for the Stars” will be broadcast from the surface of the Red Planet, NASA has announced.

The historic moment coincides with an educational event for students hosted at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

We’ll see how dear Curiosity takes to the new tune. From what we know, the car-size robot has more old-school taste in music.

