A Sad Look At What Happened To William "The Refrigerator" Perry

Photo: AP

William Perry is one of the most well-known NFL players from the 1980s despite not having a particularly outstanding career. Perry became famous because his enormous size made him something of a novelty, and former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka used Perry on offence to clobber opponents on the one-yard line.Unfortunately, Perry developed an affinity for alcohol in college that has only grown worse through the years. He briefly cut the habit after a stint in rehab, but in 2008 he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, “a disorder triggered when a person’s immune system attacks his peripheral nervous system,” that put Perry in a wheelchair and soon he was back on the bottle.



Perry’s health was in major jeopardy, but after intense physical therapy he began to return to form. But alcoholism has taken control of Perry again, and although he’s drinking less, his health continues to decline.

Check out the full story at ESPN.com >

