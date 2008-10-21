William Morris's Latest Woe: Spike Lee

Spike Lee has left William Morris Agency, which he had been with, under agent Dave Wirtschafter, for more than 15 years, Nikki Finke reports. A WMA source told Finke that his departure “came completely out of the blue” and the only reason Lee gave for leaving was that “he needed a change.” Lee may be headed to upstart agency endeavour, founded by Ari Gold’s real-life counterpart Ari Emanuel. Wirtschafter was reportedly instrumental in getting Lee’s latest film Miracle at St. Anna financed by Disney when it was passed over by other studios. The film, however, has been a box-office bust, only grossing $7.7 million since its September 26th release. The movie’s budget was $45 million.



Lee’s departure from William Morris, though, is the latest in a string of woes for the agency. Two weeks ago, it fired a number of four agents and lost the well-connected Theresa Peters, who represented big names like Kirsten Dunst and Vanessa Hudgens and Joshua Jackson. Peters was subsequently made a partner at United Talent Agency, and she took all of her clients with her. Meanwhile the representation of other noteworthy clients like Kathie Lee Gifford and How I Met Your Mother‘s Cobie Smulders is currently up in the air.

