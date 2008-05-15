William Morris Fund Makes First Investment: Social Networks Analytics Startup Sometrics

The Mailroom Fund, the LA-based media fund sponsored by William Morris Agency, Accel Partners and Venrock, has made its first deal: A seed round in Sometrics, an analytics startup specializing in social network apps. No details on the size of investment or valuation yet. AT&T, which is a limited partner in Mailroom, also invested in the seed round, as did Alan Patricof‘s Greycroft Partners.



Sometrics launched in beta last fall and opened to developers in March: It’s supposed to let app-makers track usage and demographic information for their programs on Facebook, MySpace, Bebo etc. Business model? Freemium, it looks like: “We may eventually add a few premium services, but our standard analytics product will always remain free of charge,” the site explains.

It’s interesting, but not surprising, to see a new wave of analytics companies following in the wake of Web 2.0 success stories: Sometrics is one of several companies designed to leverage info from social networking sites; TubeMogul is doing interesting things with video.

Also not surprising, in retrospect, to see the Mailroom making this investment: We imagine this was what fund boss Richard Wolpert was talking about in March when he told us that “social networks are a little overexposed right now, but i think there will be some derivative services for them will be coming out in the next year or so that will be interesting.”

