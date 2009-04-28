William Morris and endeavour Vote To Approve Merger

As expected, William Morris and endeavour voted to approve the merger of the two agencies, creating the combined firm, WME Entertainment.

The merger isn’t entirely done yet. The combination still has to be approved by the guilds and state and federal governments, which Nikki Finke claims could take roughly two-and-a-half weeks.

The joint press release issued by both agencies confirms the makeup of WME’s board: Jim Wiatt, Ari Emanuel, Patrick Whitesell, Dave Wirtschafter, John Fogelman, Peter Grosslight, Rick Rosen, Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and Adam Venit.

