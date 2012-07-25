A Top Catholic Official Was Sentenced To Up To Six Years In Prison For Exposing Children To Suspected Sex Predator

William Lynn

Photo: CBSNewsOnline/YouTube

A Philadelphia Archdiocese senior official was sentenced Tuesday to three to six years in prison for allowing a priest suspected of being a sexual predator to have contact with children.Victims’ advocates cheered the prison sentence for Monsignor William Lynn as an opening for officials to prosecute other top brass in the Catholic church for ignoring sex abuse, the Wall Street Journal reported.



Lynn was found guilty in June of one count of child endangerment but was acquitted on a separate conspiracy count, after his lawyers tried to downplay the 61-year-old’s power in the church.

Edward Avery, the priest whose abuse Lynn allegedly ignored, pleaded guilty to sex abuse charges and received between two and a half to five years in prison, the Wall Street Journal previously reported.

