By All Accounts This Marine Should Be Next In Line For The Medal Of honour

Photo: Marine Times Video

A few days before Thanksgiving on November 21, 2010 Marines William Carpenter and Nick Eufrazio were assigned to guard a particularly dangerous post in southern Afganistan. Dan Lamothe at The Marine Corps Times reports that it wasn’t long into the two Marines’ shift that they came under fire and an insurgent grenade fell onto the shelter where they fought.



No one knows for sure what happened then, but by all accounts Carpenter threw himself into the blast to protect Eufrazio. Carpenter himself can’t remember what happened and Eufrazio was injured so badly he can’t speak at all (video of Carpenter below).

The Marines are investigating what happened, while the troops on the ground that saw the aftermath posted their comments at Lamothe’s page.

LCpl Lilly, Jared Says:

First off there is no “-or not?”. I was there that day, I was the first one on the roof and I saw the aftermath. There is no doubt in my mind that Kyle jumped on that grenade. Grenades push everything away when they blow up not draw them to the blast seat. Kyle’s upper body was positioned directly on top of the blast seat. Thats the kind of guy that Kyle was, and Nick was like his little brother. Kyle would have done anything to protect him and he did, to try and associate any doubt with that is shameful. Kyle commited his body to making the ultimate sacrifice it just wasn’t his time. He didn’t try to throw the grenade away and lose a hand, he didn’t try to cover it with a kevlar, he covered that grenade just as he approached everything in life, with everything he had. I didn’t need to be an eye witness to what happened to know what happened that day, Kyle did everything in his power to save his friend’s life and did.

HM3 CHRISTOPHER FREND Says:

As the corpsman at the base, I was working on Carpenter, the extent of his injuries sustained that day it’s only proof enough that this young man rolled onto the grenade that day. If he had not done it the injuries he should of (sic) received would of been on the left side of his body not the right. as of the no witness part. A whole squad was there to witness this event and if that’s not enough then the science and physics behind it will prove it true. any one that deals with explosives can tell you that grenades blow up…….they don’t blow down. Kyle will always be a hero.

Here is Carpenter in his own words:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.