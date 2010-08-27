William Hurt Will Play Hank Paulson In The Movie "Too Big To Fail"

HBO’s upcoming movie based on the book, Too Big Too Fail, has prompted a lot of speculation about who will play who.



Now the first (and main) lead has been cast!

From Deadline:

HBO has set William Hurt to play Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson and Curtis Hanson to direct Too Big To Fail, a dissection of the 2008 financial crisis and the power brokers who decided the fate of the world’s economy as the system teetered on collapse. Shooting begins in early fall.

So William Hurt will play Hank Paulson.

Paulson might be disappointed — he wanted a “young Paul Newman” type — but we think Hurt is a great choice.

